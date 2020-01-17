Paranormal Research Society coming to Laurel County Public Library Saturday

The Paranormal Research Society is visiting the Laurel County Public Library this Saturday, Jan. 18 in the library auditorium from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Members of the society will explain their equipment, discuss their techniques and safety, go over past haunting experiences, show video and audio evidence and open the floor to questions.
"We mostly stick to historical sites and private residents. We're a Christian, Lexington-based non-profit, so we do a lot of fundraising events for historical sites," explained one of the society's founding members, Damon Moberly. "We also do some private investigations for people who may be experiencing phenomena at their homes, to help them resolve whatever might be going on -- help them feel more comfortable."
The Paranormal Research Society was founded in 2004 by David Underwood, a long-time friend of Moberly's. It began as a curiosity between a few friends and expanded to a 20-plus member organization.
"One of my most memorable investigations was my first at the Waveland Historic Site in Lexington. I was a strict skeptic at the time," he said. "There, I was introduced to the member of the Bryan family, the family who built the house originally. One of the spirits in the home kind of took a liking to me. We formed a kinship. It's gotten to the point where, if I'm in the home, I can feel when he's there or when he's active. That whole experience was very eye-opening."
When investigating, the group uses numerous forms of advanced technology. One such device is the electromagnetic field (EMF) detector. According to Moberly, some believe that spirits manifest themselves through an electromagnetic field both visually and audibly. They might use that energy to make objects move as well.
"We also use digital voice records, for what's called an EVP, or electronic voice phenomena," Moberly continued. "And we use a three-camera system that can pick up on spirits and show them on a monitor as stick-figures. We also use infrared thermal and we recently built a small tesla coil to produce energy to help spirits be able to manifest that energy."
Sometimes the society uses metaphysical equipment such as dosing rods and pendulums. Moberly explains that those tools are used more for instructional purposes, to teach others the history of paranormal investigation.
The group also offers tours through various historical sites. They take groups through the area, explaining its history and letting guests get hands-on with the investigation equipment. All proceeds made on a tour go towards the historical sites.
"There's a quote David Underwood coined that's become a staple for us: 'don't knock on a door unless you're prepared for what might enter'," said Moberly. "We take a lot of precautions because there's a lot of dark energy out there. We always open with a prayer of protection and ask for God to bless the entire group. We also do a cleansing prayer before we leave."
The Paranormal Research Society event is free at the Laurel County Public Library. RTEC can provide transportation if called 48 hours in advance at 864-5759 to schedule a pick-up and drop-off time.
For more information about the Paranormal Research Society, visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lexingtonparanormalresearchsociety/ or their website at http://www.lexparanormal.com/. The Laurel County Public Library can be reached at call at (606) 864-5759, or on their site at laurellibrary.org.
