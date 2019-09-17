The parents of four children were arrested for criminal abuse after Laurel County Sheriff's deputies found the residence in unfit living conditions.
Christopher Bowling, 39, of London and Brandy Bowling, 34, of London were charged with four counts of third-degree criminal abuse – third-degree – child 12 or under.
In addition, Christopher Bowling was charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations.
Deputies were assisting Constable David Griffith with a writ of possession at the residence on David Hibbitts Lane, about two miles west of London, around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with the residents of the home and upon entry found the living conditions were unfit for anyone to live in – the floor was covered in trash and spoiled food, a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies noted four children, ages 2-12, were living at the residence.
Social services was called to the scene to take custody of the children.
The two accused individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
