LAUREL COUNTY - On Monday, two Laurel County residents accused of exposing their infant child to methamphetamine had their jury trials scheduled for later this year.
Lyndsey Browning, 26, and Christopher Mays, 35, both of East Bernstadt will have their cases heard by a Laurel County jury on Nov. 9. Both Browning and Mays were arrested in May 2019 when local authorities were notified that their then 7-month-old baby had been exposed to methamphetamine.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday May 8, 2019, officers arrested Browning and Mays after investigating their home off of Ray Johnson Road and found that an infant at the home had reportedly ingested or been exposed to methamphetamine.
The child was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London and then transferred by ground by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to the neo-natal intensive care unit for treatment.
Both parents are charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12, a class C felony.
Browning and Mays are due in court Oct. 30 for their final pre-trial conference date.
