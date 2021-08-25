The right to choose what is best for their children is what brought several parents to the streets in front of the Laurel County Central Office on Monday, to voice their concerns that the Governor's mask mandate was interfering in their rights as parents.
Paula Volter has a 7-year-old with asthma who is experiencing health problems from the mask mandate.
"This protest is against unconstitutional mandates and to stand for freedom of choice," she said. "My child has asthma and during the summer, she was fine. Now that she has to wear a mask in school she's wheezing because she can't breathe."
Volter added that her child is in second grade and the masks interfere in the learning process.
"Second graders are learning to read and write. They can't see the teacher's face to learn how to enunciate," she added. "I've done the research - there is 0.006% change of her dying from COVID. There's a bigger chance of her dying of asthma than COVID."
Beshear lifted his mask mandate after a ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court said his mandate was unconstitutional. But the Kentucky Department of Education still upholds students and staff wearing masks inside buildings and on buses. The Kentucky Board of Education Department issued a Statement of Emergency on Aug. 12 that requires masks to be worn inside buildings and on buses. They based that action "to meet an imminent threat to public health, safety, welfare or the environment."
"The regulation is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky public schools and prevent public school closures during the 2021-2022 school year......Specifically, this emergency administrative regulation requires all individuals inside public school facilities to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose, absent an exemption set forth in the regulation." That regulation will be in effect for 270 days.
The remainder of the Emergency Statement further states:
" Pursuant to KRS 13A.190(1)(a), the promulgating agency has attached documentary evidence demonstrating the imminent threat to public health, safety, and welfare of public school students and the need for this regulation to be placed into effect immediately. Due to promulgation time, an ordinary administrative regulation would not be effective for approximately nine months, leaving public school children unnecessarily exposed to COVID-19 infection in public schools, and threatening in- person learning during the 2021-22 school year. This emergency administrative regulation will not be replaced by an ordinary administrative regulation because the promulgating agency anticipates the imminent threat to public health, safety, and welfare will have substantially subsided upon expiration or withdrawal of this emergency regulation."
Volter, like the other protestors, support freedom of choice - freedom for parents to decide whether it is best for their children to wear masks in school.
"The Governor mandated masks and a judge has already ruled that it was unconstitutional," she said.
Tabitha Smith has two children in elementary school, ages 4 and 8, and while she said she remains neutral on students wearing masks or not, she feels that her right as a parent to choose for her child is being decided by government entities rather than leaving the choice with her.
"We don't care if the kids wear masks or not," she said. "But the parental choices for the best for our children is being decided for us. We're the parents. We have made choices for them since they were born and we're still making choices."
Smith said she and other parents have studied the science and guidance recommended by the CDC and other agencies and are informed on the choices.
"Those who wear masks is okay. Those who choose not to is okay. I'm neutral on the masks. But I disagree with how my parental choice is basically being infringed on."
Smith said she was representing many parents who could not participate in the rally.
"Lots of people have to work and are afraid to miss work to voice their opinions because they don't want to get fired," she said. "We're here to stand for the parents who feel the same way we do. There's a lot of people talking but not a lot acting."
Jocie Kilburn is another parent who joined Smith for a morning protest and the afternoon protest. She commented on the signs the protestors held stating "Honk for Freedom of Choice."
"You can see by the people honking their horns that they feel the same," she said. "We're not wanting the masks to come off completely. But there are certain age groups that it is harder on than others."
Kilburn currently has a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old enrolled in the Laurel County school district. While she understands the logic of wearing masks, she feels that the younger children have more difficulty wearing masks than the older students.
"The kids have to sit spaced out already, now they have to wear masks," she said. "That's okay if it's the parent's choice. But I wouldn't send my 2-year-old to daycare with a mask. Can you imagine? A 2-year-old wearing a mask all day?"
Kilburn said she understood that the school districts are following the recommendations from the CDC and that they must follow the direction of the Kentucky Department of Education as well. But she said if the local school district would adopt House Bill 1, that measure would give the choice back to parents. She felt the need to speak out for that reason.
"We are good God-fearing people. But we need to be our kids' advocate," she said.
