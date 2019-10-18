Park Place Church celebrating homecoming 9 hrs ago Photo submitted Park Place Church will have its homecoming at 11 a.m. Special singers will be Voices of Praise. A fellowship dinner will follow. Church is located by Levi Jackson Park on Hwy 25, London. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Park Place Church Dinner Homecoming Christianity Fellowship Church Photo Singer Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Sullivan, Dennis Dennis J. Sullivan, 52, died Oct. 15, 2019. Son of Banner and Wanda Fryman Sullivan. He died from complications after being hit by an automobile on April 5, 2019. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, East Colony Cemetery, London. RODGERSON, LouVadia WEBB, Raleigh VANHOOK, Lester HOUSE, Elsie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJury trial set for accused dog abuserTwo accused sex offenders plead guilty in casesDo you recognize anyone in these photos?UPDATED: Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeking information on missing London teensWilliamsburg Gospel Barn inducts three into Wall of HonorCOOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Busy days call for a stir fryFirst Methodist Church to host 'A Piano Celebration'7 arrested after Sheriff's Office investigates drug complaints30th Battle of Camp Wildcat Reenactment set for this weekend'Moonbow' film tour to stop in London Sunday Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.