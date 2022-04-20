Adapting to the modern trends, commissioners on the London City Tourism board heard from two designers hired to update and renovate facilities at Levi Jackson Park last week.
Usage of the park will be enhanced with the proposals for re-design of trails and facilities throughout the park property. Darren Henson with Design Farm South said the city's recent monetary award could enhance the trail system in the park. Henson suggested creating a pressed gravel trail from the area across the campground into the wooded area and coming out near Treetop Adventures. Henson said the loop would be 2 1/2 miles long with the trail being 8 feet wide. The cost estimate is $25,000, but as the recent recipients of a grant to use toward improving trails inside the park property, the cost would be offset. Commissioners voted to allow Henson to proceed with those plans.
David Zawko with DECO Architects also presented ideas for Shelter Houses 3 and 4, which are in the lower loop of the park. Zawko showed drawings of the shelter and bathrooms with a fire pit located between the two. He said the stationary grills could be located behind the area, as well as the playground area. The area would also feature a bathroom area. Commissioners questioned the safety of the fire pit, to which Park Director Mackey Williams and Park Manager Steven Holt said would be monitored by park security.
"Someone can go by and check those in the evenings," Williams said.
Those shelter houses are currently being renovated due to deterioration in specific areas of the buildings.
The special-called meeting on Wednesday involved some regular business first - primarily dealing with some of the notations from the recent audit of the City of London and City of London Tourism Commission.
Commissioners voted to advertise for bids for pest control services and cleaning services for tourism properties. The State Auditor's report stated that the City allowed a city employee to do cleaning for city owned properties, which is a violation of state law. But with the City Tourism withdrawing from the city government's oversight, that employee could still perform cleaning operations for tourism properties, said Chair Starr Handy.
He added that taking bids for those services probably needed to be done "every couple of years" in order to compare costs of different vendors. Commissioner Kelly Greene said it would be a good idea to advertise for bids and use all services who could meet the needs and within the price range.
Tourism executive director Chris Robinson reviewed the properties in question - the additional space in the bottom of the London Community Center that houses office space for Robinson and Parks director Mackey Williams, the meeting room - and Farmers Market. The pest control services will include buildings overseen by the tourism commission including Levi Jackson Park.
Concerns about the former reservation system used at Levi Jackson Park campgrounds also are being addressed by tourism officials. Many people became upset with the new system of reservations in the past two years and resulted in the tourism commission receiving numerous calls regarding that policy. That item however was put off until the commission's regular monthly meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.