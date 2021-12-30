With many years of public service, the retirement of Property Valuation Administrator Joyce Garland Parker is sad news to members of the Laurel County Republican Party.
To honor Parker's dedication to the community and to her political party, Parker was presented with an award for her contributions.
Republican Party chair, Daniel Carmack, said Parker had been an icon in the local political party, serving in various positions including president of the Laurel County Republican Women's Club.
"There were many times when we couldn't get the party together that Joyce pulled it together with the Republican Women's Club," Carmack said. "That's why we're presenting you with the Gene Huff Leadership Award for your strong character and selfless service."
Parker said she was humbled by the honor and would still work with the party to achieve its goals in the future. Gene Huff, who served as representative and senator, was known for his dedication to helping the people in his jurisdiction without having any personal goals. Also a minister, Huff was known for his long-time pastorship of First Pentecostal Church and continuing his goodwill mission by establishing a Christian radio station, WYGE.
Jeffrey Proffitt was also named as Volunteer of the Year, and was recognized for involving other college students into activities promoting the Republican party. Will Napier was presented with the Rising Star Award for his contributions to the local Republican Party.
