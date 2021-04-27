As restrictions on crowd sizes lift, plans for events are moving forward on the local front, with several announced during the monthly meeting of the City of London Tourism Commission.
The Town Center concert series is slated to begin in June and will feature local groups, Sneaky Pete and My Finest Hour with Julie Roberts headlining the event. That will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony as the first official concert on the property.
The 2021 World Chicken Festival is also well into its planning stages and London-Laurel County Tourist Commission co-executive directors Kim Collier and Kelly Burton were present to make their requests. They first asked for access to the Town Center stage, where the main stage was formerly located. They also asked for co-sponsorship of this year's entertainment in the amount of $50,000. Collier explained that the entertainment budget was "extremely tight" this year since the event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's costs for entertainment total $42,000 with additional expenses such as hotel rooms for entertainers, lights and sound and other costs. Commissioners approved both requests.
A playground for autistic children at Levi Jackson Park and the Wellness Park were also discussed with Lawrence Kuhl, treasurer for the Scott Rose Foundation, present. Kuhl approached the council last month with an offer to pay a portion of the costs of the musical park at both parks. But since that initial offer, the city received a grant that will be used for Wellness Park project. That project, however, cannot begin until the grant is received, which will be in the fall.
The Scott Rose Foundation will pay $100,000 on each project and will have "naming rights" for the facilities that would bear Rose's name. Kuhl also asked that the Foundation be excluded from any liability for injuries or accidents that may occur at the new park facilities.
Tourist Commission executive director Chris Robinson also mentioned painting a mural on a metal building located behind the London City Hall. Robinson said the building, used by the city police department, has been a topic of discussion for quite some time.
"This is a very prominent spot in downtown and the Mayor wants something there," Robinson said. "The building has to be hand painted, it cannot be sprayed because there's too much too close to it."
He added that the costs of painting the building ranged between $5,000 to $6,000, and showed commissioners a design for the project. That measure was approved for $6,000.
Commissioner Starr Handy also asked for approval to donate a large concrete marker to the Levi Jackson Park village. The marker is linked to the park museum and village because the 1950's movie, "The Kentuckian", was filmed at that location. The actors including Burt Lancaster and Walter Matthau stayed at Town Center Hotel - operated by the Handy family - and put their handprints in the cement. That block was recently discovered again and Handy asked for approval to donate that historical monument to the park where the movie was filmed. Several local people appeared in that movie as "extras," including Jim and Tom Handy and J.B. Phelps.
Commissioners also approved:
• Demolition and removal of outdated, depleted equipment at the fairgrounds property was awarded to Eco-Tech who bid the project at $5,400.
• The return of the New Year's Eve party in downtown London with Nashville-based band, Music City Rhythm Review, scheduled to perform. A deposit of $3,000 was approved to secure the group for that event.
• Bids for repairs and improvements to Shelter House #3 near the museum that includes more parking spaces and improvements to the building.
Board members also voted to close the Levi Jackson Park campground facilities from Dec. 1 to Mar. 15, due to low usage during the winter months. The store and bathrooms would also be closed. Campers would be able to come in and park overnight but would not have access to the bathhouses and store.
Park Manager Joey Engle said there are some campers who stop by en route to Florida or other vacation spots to stay overnight, although Chairman Steve Berry said the number of campers only ranged between 7 to 10 campers during the winter.
"We're just trying to cut expenses out there," Berry responded. "There's only 7 out there except for the one or two that are always there."
That sentiment was seconded by commission member, Lois McWhorter, who said the tourist commission should "be good stewards of taxpayer money" by cutting expenses.
