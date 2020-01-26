Passionate speakers lined up for REACH evangelism conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Baptist Convention’s REACH evangelism conference will be a way for pastors and church leaders to focus and draw attention to evangelism in their churches.
The two-day conference is March 16-17 at Walnut Baptist Church in Louisville.
The list of speakers are men who are “getting it done evangelistically,” said Andy McDonald, a KBC regional consultant who helped assemble the group of high quality, passionate speakers. “It’s going to be good.”
The target audience is pastors, associational ministry strategists and church staff, but it’s open to any church leader, McDonald said.
Southern Baptist Conference Executive Committee President Ronnie Floyd, missionary and author Nik Ripken, who penned the Insanity of God series of books, are among 10 presenters at the conference. The others include KBC Executive Director and Treasurer Todd Gray, Danny Forshee, Greg Koukl, Bill Fay, Dean Inserra, Mark Bishop, Mark Williams, Eric Walker, Eric Allen and McDonald.
The Jason Lovins Band, out of Ashland, Kentucky, will be providing the worship music for the conference.
Speakers will share at four separate sessions over the two days.
“It’s sort of like drinking from a fire hydrant,” McDonald said. “You’re not going to be able to do everything. If you apply for one or two things, prompted by the Holy Spirit, it will make a big difference in a pastor’s life and the life of the church.”
The overriding theme will be on evangelism, McDonald said. “We need to change the culture of our churches. The focus is outward reaching.”
REACH will provide quality evangelistic equipping for all pastors, bivocational leaders, church planters, church staff, associational mission strategists, and all layleaders working with children, youth, music, young adults, evangelism, missions and women's ministry.
The pre-conference starts on Monday afternoon when Gray will lead a session on front-door evangelism at 2 p.m. and then take the gospel message to the streets surrounding the church before reconvening around 4 p.m. The conference begins at 6 p.m.
McDonald said he began assembling the lineup for the 2020 REACH conference immediately after last year’s conference.
“We hope that the name recognition will help people to know this is a quality event,” he said. “More than anything, we pray every speaker, musician, breakout leader is walking with the Lord. We have leaders coming in that walk with Jesus. They’re not coming in to show how smart they are or how big their churches are but are coming in to preach the word and serve pastors and encourage them to become more passionate about evangelism.”
The cost for the conference is only $10 and McDonald said it’s an opportunity for pastors to reconnect with friends and network with leaders who can provide understanding and knowledge.
“I’d put this conference up against any other like conference,” McDonald said.
