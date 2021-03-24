The multi talents of Appalachian residents were celebrated on Saturday night with the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards, broadcast live from the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) in Prestonsburg.
Among the top five nominees in various categories were familiar names to many in the Laurel community - as were many of the winners of various categories.
Ranging from Best Female Vocalist to Best Tattoo Artist, the celebration of the fine arts was an occasion to highlight the Appalachian culture that stretches from Pennsylvania to Georgia. The awards ceremony is one means to draw attention to the diversified talents ranging from art to music and dance to writing and includes those who have made a significant impact on the perception of Kentucky and other states in the Appalachian region.
Two Laurel County residents served as presenters of an award - Jessica Blankenship, who works for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's Manchester office as well as for Kentucky Country Music, and Travis Shortt, manager of Forcht Broadcasting radio stations in London. Blankenship was also nominated for the Community Arts and Entertainment Award.
Musicians and bands that have performed in London were also among the nominees for the awards ceremony. Branden Martin, who performed in the first set of the Heritage Music Series this month, received the award for EP of the Year for his collection entitled "Live at Southern Ground." Martin revives the "old country" style music made popular by Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Hank Williams Jr., Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and performers of that era.
Chris Shouse, who performed in London with the 23 String Band and most recently with his newest musical group, Wolfpen Branch, was nominated for the Best Strings award, losing to Megan Bryant.
Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms performed at Thursday Night Live in recent years and received the Best Americana award. Ditto for the Best Bluegrass award, presented by Blankenship, went to Mama Said String Band, which has also visited London for musical genres.
The best rock group award was presented to Magnolia Boulevard, another group popular at Thursday Night Live concerts, while three bands performing at the Laurel County Fair in past years were nominated for the Best Cover Band. Those bands included Dressed to Kill, a KISS tribute band, and Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band. The third band nominated was 8 Daze Sober, with Mountain Oyster Cult taking the award.
Chris Knight, singer/songwriter who has also entertained London crowds, took the spot for Best Songwriter while Chris Stapleton, who soared to national fame just two years after performing at the World Chicken Festival, took the award for Best Country Singer.
Blankenship was nominated for Community Arts and Entertainment Award for her work in organizing and booking performers to live venues. She was involved with the Heritage Music Series that ended a three-week stint this past weekend as well as other events in the area. That award, however, was presented to Tim Parks, best known for organizing the Manchester Music Festival and manager of the World Chicken Festival main stage for the past several years.
Shortt presented the award for Best Author, which included Laurel County native Silas House on the list. That award was presented to Bobi Conn for her book, "In the Shadow of the Valley: A Memoir."
Although not from London, other familiar faces were among those nominated for Best TV Personality. Those included WKYT's Sam Dick, Amber Philpot and meteorologist Jim Caldwell. Philpot took that award.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear presented the Star City Award to Prestonsburg native, Boyd Holbrook. Holbrook is an actor and model. His screen credits include "Milk," "Out of the Furnace," "Run All Night," A Walk Among the Tombstones," "Gone Girl," as well as starring in the Hatfield and McCoys series in which he portrayed "Cap" Hatfield.
The Ryman Auditorium was also awarded the Best Live Music Venue.
Other award winners were:
• Best Female Vocalist - Aliyah Allen
• Best Male Vocalist - Tyler Childers
• Best Wind and Brass - Matthew Polashek
• Best Drummer - Luke Estep
• Bust Guitarist - Josh Shepherd
• Best Keyboardist - Chase Lewis
• Best Strings (Non-Guitar/Bass) - Megan Bryant
• Best Blues - Michael DeBellefeuille
• Best Indie/Folk - Beth Burden
• Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band/World - Eric Wurzelbacher
• Best Middle School Choir - Morgan Town Middle School in Natchez, Mississippi
• Best Middle School Band - Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, Lexington, KY
• Best Drama, Speech, Acting Educator - Octavia Biggs Fleck
• Best Dance Instructor - Jody Shepherd
• Best High School Band - Pike County Central High School
• Best High School Choir - Rowan County High School
• Best Music Educator - Roosevelt Escalante
• Album of the Year - Arlo McKinley - Die Midwestern
• Best Original Short Film/Documentary - Collective: Finding Home
• Best Original Song - Shelby Lore, "Everything They Said"
• Best POP - Brother Smith
• Best Album Art - Leah Lykins
• Best Digital Mixed Media Artist - David Neace
• Best Graphic Designer/Best Logo - Kait Flora
• Best Painting - Jerielle Hanlon - Kentucky Pop Art
• Best Sculpture - Payton Martin
• Best Tattoo Artist - Michael Wilcos
• Best Recording Engineeer - Garrick Howell
• Best Bassist - J.T. Cure
• Best Radio Host - Jamey Johnson
• Best Luthier - Mike Mankel for Bourbon Barrel Guitars
The Appy Awards are only open to those living in or from the 13 states in the Appalachian Region that includes 205,000 square mile area that follows the Appalachian Mountains from New York to northern Mississippi. That region includes 420 counties and is home to over 25 million people.
To learn more about the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment awards, qualifications and how to nominate and/or vote, visit their website at appalachianartsandentertainmentawards.com.
