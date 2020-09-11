Pastor turning cheek after church sign vandalized

BRONSTON, Ky. (KT) – A southeastern Kentucky Baptist pastor and the church congregation were shocked when vandals painted over a church sign last weekend.
Pastor Tony Hall of First Baptist Church Bronston in Pulaski County said he learned of the sign being spray-painted late Sunday night. The sign originally made a reference to “unborn lives matter” and it was painted over to read “black lives matter” with an additional message that read “fixd ur sign.”
The sign has been cleaned and a someone in the community has said he will pay to replace the plexiglass that still has some film on it because of the spray paint, Hall said.
“We had all kinds of people step up to help,” he said. “It’s pretty much clean."
Hall said they weren’t seeking legal action over the vandalism although he said it was frustrating and somewhat shocking.
“We were just literally trying to say we stood with the babies, and we should,” he said. “Somebody took offense to it.”
Hall said they have looked over surveillance cameras and could have spotted a vehicle that may have brought the vandals to the scene.
The pastor said he did learn a lesson about social media. He posted a photo and within hours after making the post shareable, it had been passed around to more than 200. A Lexington television station also did a story on the vandalism with an endless string of comments.
“I took the post down because we weren’t wanting any attention on it,” he said.
Hall said the message on the church sign had been up for several weeks and nobody had called the church or said anything derogatory about it. “We didn’t think anything about it,” he said. “It’s frustrating. I’d much rather if somebody had an issue that they would call the church and ask, ‘Why do you believe this?’ but we’re way beyond that.”
The vandalism doesn’t change how the church stands on the issue of abortion, he said, and that was all they were trying to convey with the message.
Hall, who has been pastor for three years, said the church has been active in the community during the COVID crisis. In previous years, they had taken mission trips to Haiti and helped with Kentucky Changers. But this year they have done closer missions because of travel restrictions.
“Like the (Kentucky Baptist) convention, we care for people on both sides of the spectrum,” he said. “We’re not doing it for attention but because that’s what the Bible tells us to do.”
