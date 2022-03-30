Children have many dreams of their career goals, but a North Laurel High School senior is already seeing his dream come true.
Logan Paugh's career launched when his mother gifted him with a Canon camera several years ago - one that he still uses today.
As a student at the school district's Center for Innovation, Paugh did some videos in a media class which caught the attention of one of his classmates.
"I posted some videos at CFI, right before COVID," he said. "A friend of mine was the manager for the girls basketball team and he asked me to do some pictures. Once we got through COVID, I created hype videos to pump up the next season."
That led to Paugh taking pictures of the boys basketball team, and when the season ended, he continued his passion for photography by doing portrait sheets.
"A girl at school did some portrait shots with me and last summer I started building up the business," he said. "I'd really never done portrait shots before but people liked them."
The portraits of a girl posed in the window of an old truck caught the eye of many, expanding Paugh's demand among his friends and family. His wide range of photography is on Paugh's own website - Logan Paugh Creative, where he continues to expand his photography skills.
When school sports geared up this school year, Paugh continued his passion with the high school sports, then his sports photography then spread to the middle school level.
"Some of the (North) middle school football players invited me to come and take pictures of their games and everybody loved the pictures," he said. "Some of the football players played basketball so they wanted me to come and take pictures of their games."
He continues to photograph high school sports, although he said his biggest drawing is at the middle school level. But his work involves more than just shooting pictures of the athletes - Paugh uses his talent to also build relationships with the players.
"Middle school is my audience," he said. "That's where you make lifelong friends. You can be a role model for them."
In fact, he had certain players act as middle school representatives, where he does photo shoots with them and continuing to follow their physical and athletic progress by doing those photos each year. Paugh has extended his sports photography beyond the North Laurel district, now taking pictures of South Laurel Middle School sports as well.
And like his photography led him from the high school to the middle school, that pattern has repeated the cycle, with Paugh now attending elementary school games and taking photos of the youngest athletes in the county.
"Some of the middle school players had younger brothers playing in elementary school and they wanted me to take pictures of them," he explained. "I do a lot of pictures at Bush Elementary."
He has also added soccer and softball games to his list of sports photography, making sure that the younger group of athletes receive some recognition.
"I can see the talent and I want to get their names out there," he said.
But Paugh isn't restricting his photography just to sports.
"I did pictures for the North Middle 8th grade Snowball dance and I'm getting ready for senior pictures," he said. "I post a lot of pictures on Instagram and Facebook."
He continues to pursue his dream, now taking another media class at CFI as well as a Business class so he can learn how to manage his business. Paugh is also taking choir at NLHS and looking forward to expanding his business. But due to the strong relationships he has built with the middle school group, Paugh plans to stay local and attend college.
"I'm going to go to Somerset Community College and still follow the kids I met at the middle school," he said. "I've built relationships with them and I think it would be hard for them if I just left and went to college somewhere else. And my business is growing so I'm going to stay here."
