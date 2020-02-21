Paying it forward.
That is a phrase often used to describe helping others, and that is the message that two local women are sending to the Laurel community.
Nancy Pack and Nancy Storms have teamed together to help animal owners with the needs of their pets by establishing Animal Blessing Boxes throughout the county. There are three locations: one at London Veterinarian Clinic on South Laurel Road, one on North Laurel Road across from Skirting Solutions at 2000 N. Laurel Road, and one across from Interstate Auction located at 245 US 25 in south Laurel.
"We put food and pet supplies in the boxes and people can come and get what they need," Pack explained. "Then they can donate back supplies they aren't going to use."
Pack, an avid animal lover who volunteers at the Laurel County Animal Shelter and with animal rescue organizations, said the idea evolved after she received a call from a pet owner needing supplies. That young woman's family had lost their home and was needing supplies, but a Facebook post asking for donations for the family's pets quickly got Pack's attention.
"I know there has to be people in the community who sometimes run low on supplies," she said. "So I thought if we could start a donation box for people to take when they need it, it would help pet owners and the animals. People can come and get what they need and then donate back what they can."
Although the process is based on an honesty policy, Pack said she believes in the goodness of human nature and is sure the idea will catch on.
"Everybody has hard times and this is one way to help," she said. "I'm hoping we can get church groups, pet clubs in the schools and other organizations to help out. That is one way to teach compassion and giving."
Although the operation currently includes three boxes, Pack hopes the idea will grow so that more boxes can be added.
"This all depends on the help from the community," she said. "We put out the boxes on Sunday night and people are already utilizing them. With enough support, we can spread into other areas of the county."
