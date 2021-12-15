Photos by Nita Johnson
Pearl Apparel hosted an open house on Saturday at their new location on Short Street in London, in the back of the former Lowe's Sporting Goods building. Pearl Apparel offers screen printing and embroidery for specialty items. The store promotes buying locally, and carries a line of "Shop Local" T-shirts, sweatshirts and other clothing. It also features a Makers Market that features local handicraft such as soaps, clothing and other items. It also features a coffee shop with freshly ground coffee and flavorings.
