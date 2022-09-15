A comfortable atmosphere highlighted by local crafters creates a warm and welcoming recluse for residents to the area.
That atmosphere can be found at Pearl Apparel, located behind The Copper Penny and Paperdolls, on Short Street off Main Street.
Owner Kendra Smallwood has a wide offering of custom designed and embroidered products to fit your every need. With her 10-member team, a custom T-shirt can be your very own within 15 minutes.
Smallwood said the store also displays products from other vendors. Currently Fiddle & Fern, a handmade candle vendor and clothing line are all part of the setting that comprises Pearl Apparel’s space. In addition, the business offers couches, small tables and areas where small groups can meet or individuals can just take a break from the world outside and come in and relax with a complimentary cup of hand-roasted coffee. There is no fee for the coffee, but operates on a donation basis.
Smallwood said Pearl Apparel can customize clothing of all types, ranging from 1 item to multiple products.
“If you just need one T-shirt for a birthday or something, we can do that,” she said. “We can make one or more.”
Pearl Apparel has also grown in its services. Currently they provide the uniforms for all the IGA stores in the region and recently landed a contract with Walmart D.C.
Smallwood said Pearl Apparel opened in November but has continued to grow. She added that branding is important to her, which inspires images of London and Kentucky on several of their products.
She encourages those with ideas for designs to come in and share with the staff, or set up displays for a nominal fee.
“Our motto is “Where visions come to life,” so if you have an idea, come and see us,” she added.
Pearl Apparel is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
