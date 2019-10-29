Pence visiting Corbin, London, Williamsburg Friday as part of Bevin, Republican Party campaign

Vice President Mike Pence will be taking part in a bus tour that will bring him to Corbin, Williamsburg and London as part of Gov. Matt Bevin and the Republicans of Kentucky's campaign on Friday .
Pence will again fly into the London-Corbin Airport as he did back in August. Air Force Two is expected to land at noon Friday.
Pence will join a bus tour with Bevin, U.S. Rep. Hal Roger and other Republican elected officials who will have already stopped in Somerset for a Moving Kentucky Forward event at Somerset Hardwood Flooring.
The Vice President and the tour will stop for lunch at Shep's Place in downtown Corbin for a meet and greet at 12:45 p.m.
Tickets for the lunch stop are required. Visit eventbrite to reserve your free tickets. Doors open at 11 a.m. and people must be inside by 12:30 p.m.
Pence and the tour will then travel to the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center for a first responders roundtable at 2 p.m.
The Vice President will then participate in a Get Out the Vote event for the Kentucky Republican ticket at the Laurel-London Optimist Club at 3:15 p.m. Tickets are required for this event as well and can be found at eventbrite as well.
Later Friday evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C
The visit comes just days before voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on state offices, including governor.
