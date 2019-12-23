The new year will bring a court appearance for the four people arrested following a deadly shooting incident early Sunday morning.
Three of the four persons arrested were arraigned in Laurel District Court on Monday, Dec. 23, with all set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3.
Douglas Earl Bailey, 44; James Brian Hart, 46, both of East Bernstadt, and Crystal Nicole Johnson, 38, of London, were all scheduled to appear before Laurel District Judge John Paul Chappell on Friday, Jan. 3. All three are held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $100,000 cash bond.
Douglas Bailey is charged with being the shooter in the incident in which 28-year-old Michael Bailey of East Bernstadt was shot in the chest. Michael Bailey was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Douglas Bailey is charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jail records indicate that among the numerous charges that have been filed against him, Bailey has a felony conviction of first-degree possession of controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband from 2016.
Hart and Johnson are both charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Johnson lists several arrests in Laurel County, including two separate charges of second-degree wanton endangerment. Hart also has prior legal charges including disorderly conduct, careless driving, and operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.
The fourth person arrested was Dewain Bailey, 50, of East Bernstadt. He is charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of controlled substance. Bailey reportedly admitted taking methamphetamine prior to the shooting incident. According to jail records, Bailey was released on his own recognizance (ROR) on Sunday afternoon after the four were taken into custody around 4 a.m. Sunday, spending approximately eight hours in jail. He is scheduled for a court arraignment on Jan. 6.
The four were arrested at a residence off KY 30, north of London, after Laurel County Sheriff's officials responded to the report of a man being shot in the chest around 1:21 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene, Michael Bailey was found suffering from the gunshot wound and was airlifted to a Lexington hospital, where he later died.
The two Bailey men, Johnson and Hart were all arrested around 4 a.m. after questioning by Sheriff's officials.
Sheriff's officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
