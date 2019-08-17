The Laurel County Animal Shelter is at Ky. 192 and Ky. 229 on Chris Hamlin Lane. Adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes spaying or neutering. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 864-6319 to inquire about these and other animals.

