The Cumberland Valley Photography Show was held at the Laurel County Library last week and offered a variety of scenes from landscapes and nature to people and animals.

Winners in the Adult contest were:

• Best of Show - Mawnie Belcher

• Action/Sports - 1st place - John Payn; 2nd place, Katie George

• Animal/Pets - 1st place, Mawnie Belcher; 2nd place, Tonya Vaughn; 3rd place, Peggy Yaeger; Honorable Mention, Keith Goodin

• Architecture - 1st place, Jessica Bray; 2nd place, Michael Mynatt; 3rd place, Tara Madden; Honorable Mention, Theresa Russell

• Enhanced - 1st place, Katie George

• Landscape/Nature - 1st place, Herman Benge; 2nd place, Mike Cook; 3rd place, Rob Miller; Honorable Mention, Peggy Yaeger

• People/Family - 1st place, Bryan Roberts; 2nd place, Jessica Bray; 3rd place, Michael Mynatt; Honorable Mention, Phyllis Madden

Winners in the Youth division were:

• Overall Champion - J.J. Dyche

• Animals/Pets Prek-2nd - 1st place, Marlee Carter; 2nd place, Gabriel Powell

• Nature/Outdoors Prek-2nd grade: 1st place, Marlee Carter; 2nd place, Gabriel Powell; 3rd place, Madeline Powell

• People/Family Prek-2nd: 1st place, Caroline Powell; 2nd place, Madeline Powell; 3rd place, Caroline Powell

• Animals/Pets 3rd-5th: 1st place, Woody Asher

• Nature/Outdoors 3rd-5th - 1st place, Landyn Gilpin; 2nd place, Woody Asher

• Nature/Outdoors 6th-8th: 1st place, Maddy Sheratt; 2nd place, Celeste Gilpin

• Enhanced Photo 6th-8th: Maddy Sheratt

• People/Family 9th-12th: 1st place, JJ Dyche

• Nature/Outdoors 9th-12th: 1st place, JJ Dyche; 2nd place, Olivia Collier

• Animals/pets 9th-12th: 1st place, Olivia Collier; 2nd place, Dominic Hearn; 3rd place, Dominic Hearn

