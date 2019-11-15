The Cumberland Valley Photography Show was held at the Laurel County Library last week and offered a variety of scenes from landscapes and nature to people and animals.
Winners in the Adult contest were:
• Best of Show - Mawnie Belcher
• Action/Sports - 1st place - John Payn; 2nd place, Katie George
• Animal/Pets - 1st place, Mawnie Belcher; 2nd place, Tonya Vaughn; 3rd place, Peggy Yaeger; Honorable Mention, Keith Goodin
• Architecture - 1st place, Jessica Bray; 2nd place, Michael Mynatt; 3rd place, Tara Madden; Honorable Mention, Theresa Russell
• Enhanced - 1st place, Katie George
• Landscape/Nature - 1st place, Herman Benge; 2nd place, Mike Cook; 3rd place, Rob Miller; Honorable Mention, Peggy Yaeger
• People/Family - 1st place, Bryan Roberts; 2nd place, Jessica Bray; 3rd place, Michael Mynatt; Honorable Mention, Phyllis Madden
Winners in the Youth division were:
• Overall Champion - J.J. Dyche
• Animals/Pets Prek-2nd - 1st place, Marlee Carter; 2nd place, Gabriel Powell
• Nature/Outdoors Prek-2nd grade: 1st place, Marlee Carter; 2nd place, Gabriel Powell; 3rd place, Madeline Powell
• People/Family Prek-2nd: 1st place, Caroline Powell; 2nd place, Madeline Powell; 3rd place, Caroline Powell
• Animals/Pets 3rd-5th: 1st place, Woody Asher
• Nature/Outdoors 3rd-5th - 1st place, Landyn Gilpin; 2nd place, Woody Asher
• Nature/Outdoors 6th-8th: 1st place, Maddy Sheratt; 2nd place, Celeste Gilpin
• Enhanced Photo 6th-8th: Maddy Sheratt
• People/Family 9th-12th: 1st place, JJ Dyche
• Nature/Outdoors 9th-12th: 1st place, JJ Dyche; 2nd place, Olivia Collier
• Animals/pets 9th-12th: 1st place, Olivia Collier; 2nd place, Dominic Hearn; 3rd place, Dominic Hearn
