The season's first snowfall came as predicted by local meteorologists, beginning early Monday morning before slacking off to rain throughout the day, then changing back to snow on Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday morning, most residents of the area awoke to approximately 2 inches of white winter weather symbol, that blanketed the area with temperatures ranging in the high 20s. Although temperatures will remain cold, rain is predicted to return by mid-week.
