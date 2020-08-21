London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.