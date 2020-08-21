The 85th Laurel County Homecoming was held last weekend in a scaled down version, but with musical entertainment at the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park campground stage, a parade through the park on Saturday morning and the Youth and Miss/Teen pageant at the amphitheater on Saturday night. A special event this year was the planting of a time capsule by the museum property, to be opened in 2040. The Time Capsule ceremony opened with Daniel Carmack singing "My Old Kentucky Home," a prayer and a description of the items placed in the capsule.
Photos by Nita Johnson
