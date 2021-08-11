A dozen groups performed at the Laurel-London Optimist Club last month, bringing in large crowds for the 12th annual Pickin' for the Kids fundraiser that raises funds for needy children in the community each Christmas season.
Last year, the fundraising effort assisted in raising enough money to sponsor 95 children, whose names are received from the local school systems' Family Resource and Youth Service Center personnel. Robert Prince, coordinator of the annual Pickin for the Kids, said tickets sales indicated that over 380 people attended this year's event.
To assist with fundraising efforts or to learn more about the programs offered by the Laurel-London Optimist Club, contact their office at (606) 862-7027 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
