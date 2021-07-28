The Independence Day festivities were a big hit for those attending the Friday night concert at Town Center and Red White & Boom on Saturday evening at College Park.
City of London Tourism Executive Director Chris Robinson said the weather was perfect for the weekend, bringing out large crowds for both events. Robinson said Red White & Boom was the largest turnout ever.
"This is the first year that I've left to go to the orchestra concert and they had a great concert as well," he said. "Going back to the park that evening and seeing the thousands of people along Fourth Street and (KY) 192 was great."
Parks Director Mackey Williams said the construction on the Hill Street parking lot was underway. Williams said a change order reducing the cost from $47,000 to $22,320 was needed but added that if tour buses, trucks and other large vehicles used the parking area, the current design would not hold up. He said that Steven Baker with the city utility commission was working on the new design that would feature gravel underlay due to water retention.
A pickleball court will also be added to the Whitley Branch Veterans Park. Williams said the 148' x 68' area would feature four courts. Williams said pickle ball is "the fastest growing sport for people over 50" and the addition would benefit the area.
An executive session was also held, with the action from that being to proceed with litigation on a topic addressed to commissioners. No further details regarding the particulars of the session was given, which is legal under Kentucky law.
Other actions included:
• Approved minutes from last month's regular meeting on June 21 and a special-called meeting on July 13.
• Approved Steven Baker to draw designs for the Fourth Street property to be excavated.
