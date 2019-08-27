The 84th annual Pittsburg Homecoming will be Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1 at the Pittsburg Memorial Park.
Eighty four years ago a group of local citizens founded the Pittsburg Homecoming as an annual event to raise money for the perpetual maintenance of the Pittsburg Cemetery. All proceeds from the homecoming as well as other fundraiser's go for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.
The board of trustees invite all to join them for entertainment, beauty pageants, Cute As A Bug fashion show, food, auction, the Sunday lunch and gospel singing. Anyone interested in singing or performing may contact Angela at 606-526-9058 or 606-599-6214.
Entries for beauty pageants are still being accepted. Open registration for the pageants will be held Thursday, August 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Pittsburg Memorial Park. The pageants are open to boys and girls of all ages. All contestants will receive a custom award, crown, gift, and advance to Beautiful Me National finals. Pre-Teen, Teen and Miss contestants will receive modeling opportunities, free photo shoots, and featured on national advertisements. For information call Angela at 606-526-9058.
This year's pageant theme is Eighty Years of Memories, contestants can compete in their best 80's outfit and beauty wear. No experience required for pageants.
On Saturday, August 31 the annual auction will be held. If any local business or person would like to donate items for the auction, please contact Angela at 606-526-9058. Lots of great items for bids donated by local businesses and people. All auction money collected helps to maintain the Pittsburg Cemetery.
On Sunday, September 1 the gospel singing and Sunday lunch will be held. Lunch plates are $6 per adult and $3 for children.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Thursday, August 29
Open registration to enter beauty pageants 6-8 p.m. To register for Pittsburg Homecoming pageants call 606-526-9058.
Friday, August 30
Ages 0-4 Little Miss and Mr. Pageant registration 5-6 p.m.
Entertainment followed by beauty pageant at 6 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
Ages 5-up Pre-Teen, Teen, and Miss Pageant registration 5-5:30 p.m.
Cute As A Bug Fashion Show, Entertainment, Pageant, and Auction 6 p.m.
Sunday, September 1
Lunch — noon followed by an afternoon of gospel singing. Lunch plates are $6 per adult and $3 for children.
Come out and support the 84th annual Pittsburg Homecoming, no admission fees are charged.
