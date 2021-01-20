Legislation enacted in Frankfort was the topic of a forum held at the London Community Center on Tuesday morning, with newly elected 21st District Senator Brandon Storm and Senator Jimmy Higdon from District 14 which includes Casey, Marion, Nelson, Spencer and part of Jefferson counties.
Storm opened the information session by stating that he plans to host public meetings to ensure that the people in his district are well informed of what is going on with legislators and explaining some of the bills being introduced.
The first include Senate Bill 1 and 2 and House Bill 1, which deal with the executive powers of the Governor. Storm said that SB1 allows legislators to participate when an emergency order is given by the Governor. That places power in the hands of local governments to extend the order beyond 30 days.
"What works for Paducah may not work for London, so this gives local legislators the authority to extend more than 30 days," he explained.
SB2 also limits the executive power of the Governor by requiring a hearing and written comment period to review, amend or find a 'loophole' in the emergency regulation. Storm explained that this bill puts a 'checks and balances' procedure into place.
House Bill 1, Storm explained, outlines "clarity and reassurances" of government agencies, schools and businesses for in-person operations as long as they comply with CDC guidelines. "This allows for in-person instruction in schools or businesses to continue operations as long as they are compliant with the guidelines set in place," he said.
Senate Bill 9 addresses the issues of abortion and are promoted as pro-life measures. SB9, known as the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, was vetoed by the governor during the last session and came after the veto override period. But now the same bill has been placed before Beshear again and states that any child born alive has the right to receive life-saving care. In the same line, HB2 gives the state's Attorney General authorization to pursue criminal charges against any organization which violates the regulations pertaining to abortions.
House Bill 3, Storm said, will allow persons/organizations challenging a state statute, executive orders or cabinet orders to be filed in the county of residence. Currently, those cases all go through Franklin Circuit Court and a small number of judges.
HB5 deals with state boards, which have historically been used for Governors to aid their own political aspirations through appointments and use of boards.
"Over the past five administrations, there have been over 445 reorganizations of state agencies, boards or cabinets," Storm explained. "This will require a vote of the General Assembly to reorganize those."
Some other concerns are being addressed in Frankfort include COVID-19 relief, unemployment, the COVID vaccine, voting processes, horse racing and no-knock warrants.
The state's budget is always an issue of concern, with Higdon stating there are some concerns, including "spending one-time money on a recurring expense." He also said putting money back into the teacher retirement fund is a priority with funds sent from the federal government and putting money back into a "Rainy Day Fund." Higdon said approximately 10 percent of the state's budget is being placed into the teacher retirement fund, with plans for new teachers being reviewed for a new plan that "doesn't create the unfunded liability we have now."
"We got $25 billion sent to the state from the federal government and the $12 billion that was sent for the $1,200 stimulus checks that we got back in April. Those are not taxable, but those dollars - many of them - were spent back in retail establishments so our sales tax revenue is way up."
Higdon also said the $600 additional money for unemployment had also helped the state's revenues during the pandemic. But watching those funds is vital to next year's budget because the numbers, although good now, could decrease over this year.
Redistricting is also an issue that this legislative body must address. Higdon said the numbers from the 2020 Census will be reported this month and a district's population is a key determiner in the district.
"That's real simple for state representatives. You divide Kentucky's population - 4.6 million people - and divide by 100, so each representative district will have 46,000 people and 115,000 per Senate district and we can have plus or minus five percent," he explained.
That could possibly put some representative districts, in particular, in non-compliance, thus requiring some redistricting in those areas. That is one reason that eastern, southern and western parts of the state have lost residents, making several counties have to combine to reach the numbers. Others, however, may have grown and will require one primary representative in that county. Currently, Laurel County is broken into five representative districts. Higdon did add that there will be no vote on redistricting until 2022.
Another concern, however, is maintaining the Congressional seats for the state. Currently Kentucky has six representatives and Higdon stated that ensuring Kentucky doesn't lose a seat in the national legislature is vital. He added that Kentucky's population is sometimes on the border.
Higdon also mentioned the Supreme Court ruling regarding historical horse racing that it is unconstitutional. Red Mile, Keeneland, Churchill Downs and other areas with slot machines will, Higdon estimated, will want to challenge that ruling that stating that slot machines are pari mutuel betting. He added that Kentucky 's constitution allows three types of gambling - charitable gaming, lottery and pari mutuel betting. Higdon said he thought the issue should "be put on the ballot and let the people decide" rather than the General Assembly make the decision. The slot machines do not generate exceptional amounts for the state, he said, adding that most of that money goes to the race tracks, horse owners and horse breeders.
Other issues that legislators are looking at taxes on electric vehicles. Storm said there is currently $38 million revenue in gasoline taxes - paid on the 4 cent tax at gas pumps. That tax helps fund the transportation department that oversees the roadways throughout the state. But although electric cars in Kentucky now only number 25,000, it is predicted that by 2030, there will be 500,000 electric vehicles. With that much usage of Kentucky's roads, legislators are considering a user tax on electric vehicles that would also help fund roadway repair, improvement and expansion.
