Two out-of-state men who were facing attempted murder charges stemming from a November 2018 pursuit that injured several police officers have accepted an offer from prosecutors that will allow them to receive a reduced sentence.
Louis Jerome Green Jr., 27, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Cyle J. Murphy, 24, of Efield, Connecticut, were set to have their case presented to jurors at trial earlier this week in Laurel Circuit Court, though that was set aside following an agreement with prosecutors. Court records show that the pair have each entered guilty pleas to first-degree fleeing or evading police, an emended count of first-degree wanton endangerment, an amended count of second-degree assault and resisting arrest in lieu of going to trial.
In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors offered to dismiss many of the charges Green and Murphy originally faced. With the agreement, the remaining counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 will be moved to be dismissed at sentencing.
One additional count of first-degree persistent felony offender and first-degree wanton endangerment for Green and Murphy, respectively, will also be moved to be dismissed.
The amended counts that the pair pleaded guilty to were initially charged as attempted murder.
In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors have offered that Green and Murphy each serve five years for their count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, five years for their count of first-degree wanton endangerment, 10 years for their count of second-degree assault and 12 months for their count of resisting arrest. Prosecutors’ recommendations are that those sentences be served concurrently—or at the same time—for a total of 10 years for each.
A formal sentencing has been set for July 22 at 1 p.m., where the judge will make a final ruling concerning Green’s and Murphy’s punishment. At that time, a pre-sentence investigation report—which details the criminal behavior/background of a particular defendant—will be provided to the court for the judge to review before making a final ruling.
On Nov. 26, 2018, police were dispatched to L&N Federal Credit Union on KY-192 to investigate a minivan believed to be involve in possible thefts in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, police attempted to make contact with Tabitha Borborema, 27, of Burlington, New Jersey, who was a passenger in the vehicle, though she allegedly refused to speak.
Police also attempted to speak with Murphy, who was the driver, but got little information before Green, who was a backseat passenger, allegedly grabbed the gearshift, placing the vehicle in reverse, allowing Murphy to quickly accelerate backwards away from police.
As the vehicle reversed, several police officers were pinned against a concrete column and knocked to the ground, injuring them. Other officers at the scene gave chase.
Murphy drove the vehicle into downtown London, where other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit, which continued to the railroad crossing on E. 4th Street, where the vehicle crashed on the railroad tracks. Green, Murphy, Borborema, and a fourth passenger, Richard C. Baker, 28, of Pompano Beach, Florida, all exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee on foot, but were soon caught.
Green and Murphy were indicted in January by a Laurel County grand jury, formally charging them in connection to the incident. Borborema and Baker were never indicted on their charges.
Green and Murphy remain jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
