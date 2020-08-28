The London Police Department and London Fire Department hosted a Child Car Seat Safety Check and a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the city fire department on Dixie Street. Pictured here, 17-month-old Gunnar Smallwood looks on as London Fire Department Captain Brandon Wagers demonstrates how to properly install a car seat. The Kentucky Blood Center was also on hand for a blood drive. Officials said that blood is in severe shortages, although the collection in London reached their desired quota for that day's collections.
Police, fire departments host Child Car Seat Safety Check, blood drive
- By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
