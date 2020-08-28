Police, fire departments host <span>Child Car Seat Safety Check, blood drive</span>

The London Police Department and London Fire Department hosted a Child Car Seat Safety Check and a blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the city fire department on Dixie Street. Pictured here, 17-month-old Gunnar Smallwood looks on as London Fire Department Captain Brandon Wagers demonstrates how to properly install a car seat. The Kentucky Blood Center was also on hand for a blood drive. Officials said that blood is in severe shortages, although the collection in London reached their desired quota for that day's collections.

