On Tuesday, the blue lights were plentiful at Golden Corral restaurant on King's Way off KY 192 following a report of a fight in the restaurant's parking lot. The call initially stated that at least 10 people were involved in the dispute.
Officers from the London City Police and Laurel County Sheriff's Office quickly responded to the call just after noon, while EMS personnel from Ambulance Inc. joined in to assist. At least one person was loaded into an ambulance for medical treatment, while officers investigated the report.
No other information was released.
