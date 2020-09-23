The Poor People's Campaign came to London on Monday afternoon to protest some of the policies that they feel U.S. Congressman Mitch McConnell should address people in the region.
Monday's event was the sixth national Moral Monday March to protest McConnell's stance on several issues. Coined as "The Poor People's Campaign," protestors bore signs challenging McConnell's actions in blocking bills that they feel would be beneficial to the region and the country. Those issues include funding a fair and full COVID-19 stimulus bill, policing reform bill and funding to protect the vote, sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service, suspending healthcare, and passing livable wages for workers to provide for their families.
The protestors took part in a caravan around McConnell's London office.
Nina McCoy came from Inez, Ky. on Monday to express her opinions about McConnell's support of corporations.
"We've seen how McConnell supports corporations over people," she said. "It's so wrong it's almost evil. We want the people of the area to wake up and realize that McConnell supports corporations over people."
Theresa Hopper, a resident of Corbin, said she came out on Monday to support The Poor People's Campaign.
"I came to protest Mitch McConnell and his refusal to pass a stimulus to help people," she said.
Stanley Clapp, also of Corbin, was in attendance to protest some of McConnell's policies.
"I'm just thinking about how things have gone in the past. In 2016, he wouldn't appoint a Supreme Court Judge until the new President took over. With the passing of Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg, he wants to appoint a new Supreme Court judge now," Clapp said. "I'm also upset about the post offices."
Another man, a teacher from Middlesboro, also came to express his displeasure, although he asked his name not be used. Middlesboro schools are currently providing at-home instruction and will not open in-person classes until after Sept. 28.
"I'm a teacher and the teachers and students want to be back in school. The students need in-person instruction," he said. "Mitch McConnell refuses to take measures to fight the pandemic."
The procession of vehicles bore signs outlining some issues that protestors feel must be addressed, winding from their meeting place at Carnaby Square shopping center along Main Street in front of McConnell's London office and proceeding onto Third Street to Fourth Street and back in front of McConnell's office.
The Poor People’s Campaign has released a report titled “Unleashing the Power of Poor and Low-Income Americans: Changing the Political Landscape.” The report shows that poor and low-income people can change the political calculus of this nation in the presidential race in 15 states and 16 U.S. Senate races with just a small uptick in voting. More than 140 million poor and low-income people live in the United States or 43% of the country’s population, and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, with organizing committees in 45 states, is building a moral fusion movement to address the five interlocking injustices of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism and a distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
