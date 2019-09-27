Power Cruise to bring car fans to Somerset this weekend from all corners

It's the hour for news about the Power Cruise.
This weekend brings the September Somernites Cruise, and with it, the annual journey to the local motor Mecca known as the "Power Cruise." Caravans of cars will arrive in Somerset Saturday from points east, north, west, and south -- or, more specifically, Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Pikeville, and Bowling Green, Ky.; and Chattanooga and Cookeville, Tenn.
"It's a unique opportunity," said Mark Hansford, Somernites Cruise Team Member and "the Voice of the Cruise" heard all around downtown Somerset every fourth Saturday April through October. "This is something we started 14 years ago where everybody gets to cruise to Somerset to be part of Somernites Cruise as a group.
"For instance, say you live in eastern Kentucky," he added. "You can join in as the Power Cruise rolls through your town, or you can go to Pikeville and get in on the whole route. It's a unique experience to get people out in their cars."
Mark Wallen, Somernites Cruise President for 2019, noted that there's another group coming from Ashland, Ky., which, while not part of the official Power Cruise starting point list, has also made the same trek in the past.
"It's huge," said Wallen of the tradition for the local car show celebrating classic and custom vehicles.
Those who come into town for the show this weekend are in for a particular treat if they're Chevrolet Corvette fans. The 'Vette is the featured car this month, and holds a special place in the hearts of Kentuckians, as the car has been manufactured in Bowling Green for decades.
"It's an iconic American muscle car ... You could classify it as being the first American-made sports car," said Wallen. "With it being built here in the state of Kentucky, we usually have a pretty good turnout at that show."
But Corvettes and Power Cruises are only part of the fall cornucopia of events going on this weekend. Among the other reasons to come to the Cruise, Joe and Mandi Martin from the Motor Trend TV channel program "Iron Resurrection" will be visiting on Saturday, meeting fans and signing autographs.
Wallen said they got the duo by "word of mouth" on Somernites' reputation.
"We contacted them and they'd heard of us," he said. "They were interested in coming and seeing what we do in person."
The Central Kentucky Volkswagen Club's annual Jamboree will be going on at the same time as the Cruise; the cars will be found in the Somerset Undertaking Co. parking lot during the show Saturday in cooperation with the Cruise, noted Hansford.
"Anyone locally who owns a VW who wants to get in on that one can," said Hansford. "They invite everybody to come."
Also going on is the third-annual Campin' the Cumberland event, which features vintage campers, something that's becoming a September tradition. The campers will be on display this week at Pulaski County Park, and about about five or six of the close to 40 campers present will be at the Cruise downtown on Saturday.
"They're all vintage campers, like from the '50s and '60s," said Hansford. Many of them are all original. Many of them have been restored and look just like they did about the time they were new. You might have hooked it up to a '57 Chevy and gone to Yosemite or something."
On Friday, at 10 a.m., the Cruiser Meet & Greet at Danny's Rod Shop on North U.S. 27 offers a chance to get to know new faces and pick up a goodie bag.
Also at 10 a.m. Friday is the 2019 Don Franklin Heroes Corvette Cruise-In, hosted by Don Franklin Chevrolet Buick GMC and the National Corvette Museum. The event honors America's Heroes, and raises money for an annual banquet in Bowling Green to support veterans. Those attending can enjoy DJ music, food, door prize drawings, Corvette raffle tickets and Corvette Store merchandise for sale from the National Corvette Museum. That goes from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m, and following it, the cars in attendance can head out from there for a ride on the Ky. 192 "Rattlesnake" run.
Friday ends with the monthly Friday Night Thunder Block Party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., presented by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships and Somerset Mall. The event as always takes place at the mall and features cars, live music, food, fun for kids, and more. Then get up Saturday and go to the South Hardee's location at 8 a.m. for a free breakfast before heading out on the Fun Run to the Gatormade plant off of Ky. 461 to be given a guided tour of the plant.
"Gatormade is a great sponsor of ours and it's a pretty interesting tour," said Hansford, noting that people will get a behind-the-scenes look at building a custom trailer. "It's a pretty large facility out there."
Those who linger until about 11:30 a.m. can jump in on the Power Cruise leg coming from the north and ride on into town with the caravan, noted Hansford.
Saturday after the downtown show is over, drive south to Burnside, where the all-new Shoreline Cruise and Block Party is taking place at the Stonebrook Pavilion on South U.S. 27, hosted by Burnside Tourism.
Hansford is looking forward to a warm show -- "about 87 or 88 degrees but no rain so we're okay with that," he said.
For Wallen, it's just more of the same in what's been a successful season for him as president of the Cruise.
"It's been a great year," he said. "We've had a lot better weather than we have the last couple of years. Car shows are affected by the weather, and this year, we've been blessed."
