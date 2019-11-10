Pre-registrations gain momentum for KY Baptist annual meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Pre-registrations for the Kentucky Baptist Convention Annual Meeting are close to topping last year’s number with less than a week to go.
As of Tuesday, 658 messengers were signed up to represent the interests of KBC-affiliated churches at the 182nd gathering of Kentucky Baptists in Lexington on Nov. 12.
The number of pre-registered messengers for the 2018 annual meeting in Pikeville was 678.
Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray says there’s still time for churches to select and register messengers. He encourages pastors to take this opportunity to help shape the future mission and ministry direction of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
“We will make better decisions and continue in a strong, Christ-honoring direction if we collaborate together,” said Gray.
Messengers gathering at Immanuel Baptist Church next Tuesday will cast ballots on convention business and ministry decisions, including several resolutions on such topics as gambling and sexual abuse.
After listening to mission reports and considering recommendations from convention committees, messengers will be asked to vote in a way that represents the values and desires of his or her congregation.
Gray says many of the decisions are simply seeking the best use of Cooperative Program funds to reach Kentucky and the world for Christ.
“One thing that binds us together as Kentucky Baptists is that we believe in cooperation,” Gray said. “Your church made a financial investment in the Cooperative Program to see lives changed by the gospel. Your input is needed.”
Any member in good standing with a Kentucky Baptist congregation can be authorized by a church to represent that church’s interests at a KBC annual meeting. It is the responsibility of the church to select and register messengers.
Registration information can be found at www.kybaptist.org/messenger.
Kentucky has 2,350 Southern Baptist churches associated with the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
