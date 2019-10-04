Preliminary hearing set for shooting incident near Arby's 

The man charged with endangering police officers during a Tuesday morning incident was arraigned on those charges on Wednesday.
Kevin Dwayne Lewis, 34 of 125 Aspen Drive in Barbourville, appeared for a video arraignment hearing before Laurel District Judge John Chappell. Lewis is charged with seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment against a police officer and one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and one count of resisting arrest.
During the arraignment, Chappell scheduled Lewis for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Lewis' bond was set at $50,000 cash and he remains in custody of the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The situation that landed Lewis in jail began when two officers with the London Police Department went to Melcon Lane off West KY 80 in response to a complaint of a man who was not wearing a shirt, walking along the roadway and making obscene gestures. The two officers located Lewis near Red Roof Inn and attempted to talk to him as part of their investigation into the complaint.
Lewis however refused to talk to officers - instead pulling a .38 caliber pistol and pointing it at himself. He then began walking east toward Arby's Restaurant, still refusing to obey commands of officers to drop his weapon and stop.
The officers then called for backup from other police units. Officers with the city police and some officials with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office quickly responded and located Lewis walking near Heritage Hills Road. At one point, Lewis reportedly jumped on a dairy truck that was in the roadway near the intersection with West Ky. 80, then threw the cocked gun down.
Although the gun discharged, none of the officers were injured. Neither were some occupants of the Arby's restaurant, the dairy truck driver nor occupants of other nearby businesses.
Lewis was taken into custody without further incident. A crime check showed that he had outstanding warrants from another county.
The incident left law enforcement personnel thankful that there were no injuries involved. London Police Chief Darrell Kilburn said he was grateful that Lewis was apprehended and that he was thankful that there were no injuries sustained during the situation.
"We're lucky everybody is still alive," he said immediately after the incident.
