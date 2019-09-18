Preparing for fall migration

Fall has always been my family's favorite season of the year. We love the cool, crisp days and beautiful autumn leaves.
As the temperature gets cooler and the days get shorter the birds will be on the move. It's true I'll miss the Hummingbirds that will soon depart for Central and South America, and the Purple Martins which migrate Brazil, but the Juncos (mom calls them the Snowbirds) will soon be hopping on the ground under the feeders and a wide variety of Sparrows will be joining our local residents. Keep an eye out for the White Throated, White Crowned, Savannah and Fox Sparrows.
Most migrants are primarily insect and fruit eaters, so since these foods are not available in winter they head south. The fall migration period spans from September-November, with the flow of migrants peaking from mid-September to mid-October. This peak is the best time to watch your yard and go birding because you can see the greatest variety and number of species. In late October and November, seed eating birds like sparrows arrive to spend the winter.
During fall the birds are also preparing for the higher energy expenditures of travel and colder temperatures. Seeds, nuts and suet are high calorie and therefore high energy foods that satisfy their needs. With all of these great birds on the way, now is the time to get the yard set up to attract them.
New birds that you can attract include flycatchers, vireos, kinglets, thrushes, waxwings, warblers and tanagers. Develop a strategy of feed, feeders and water to lure them into view. These methods will get results!
Keep feeders stocked with feed like sunflower, safflower and thistle seed, but you should offer more variety too. My favorite is a blend called Fruit and Nut Buddies. It includes a nice mixture of seeds with dried fruits (raisins, cherries and pumpkin seed). More variety of foods equal more variety of birds. This blend can be put into most any regular seed feeder.
Jazz up your suet feeder with some new ingredients like peanut, oranges and yes, even bugs. You never know what might show up at a suet feeder. Warblers and kinglets often stop by for a nibble, especially if it includes their favorite bug snack.
Tray or Platform style feeders are a good option in the fall because they can be considered an "anything goes" feeder. Tray feeders come in many styles but be sure to get one that has screened bottoms or holes for drainage; otherwise, your seed will sit in rainwater and spoil. My favorite is the Rubicon tray feeders made of recycled plastic, providing long term durability. If you prefer wooden feeders, most are made of cedar, the longest lasting option. It contains a natural insecticide!
Mealworm feeding dishes for bluebirds can be used in the fall to attract all kinds of insect loving birds. You can even pick up a Heated Dish at your local outdoor bird shop. Have a warming dish that will keep the mealworms alive, wiggling and ready to attract birds.
Don't forget the water! Water for our feathered friends is just as important in the colder months as it is in the summer months, not only do they use water for drinking, but it is so important they have a water supply for bathing. Clean feathers provide better insulation allowing birds to sustain body temperatures needed to keep warm and helps to conserve energy during cold winter nights.
Some of these migrating birds may only be winging through your yard for a day or so. If you try some of these feeding techniques, your yard can become a window of nature that allows you to see and enjoy the dynamic and daily changes that make this a great time of year to enjoy the birds at your feeders.
Happy Birdwatching!
