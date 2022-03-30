London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.