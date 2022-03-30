The Laurel County School District and The Prep Academy have announced screening dates for children turning age 4 on or before August 1, 2022, who are eligible and wish to enter preschool in fall 2022.
Kentucky's preschool education programs are available for all 4-year-old children whose family income is no more than 160% of poverty and all 3 and 4-year-old children with developmental delays and disabilities, regardless of income.
Parents make an appointment for the screening by calling Michele Prichard at 606-330-4529. Parents must schedule their child for a screening on the date established for the school district where their child resides. See below.
• April 1 and April 22 at Hunter Hills Elementary School- Screenings on these dates and at this location are for students who reside in the Camp Ground, Hunter Hills and Keavy school districts—Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
• April 1 and April 22 at Bush Elementary School- Screenings on these dates and at this location are for students who reside in the Bush, Hazel Green and Johnson school districts—Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
• April 15 and April 29 at Wyan Pine Grove Elementary School- Screenings on these dates and at this location are for students who reside in the Cold Hill, Sublimity and Wyan Pine Grove school districts—Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
• April 15 and April 29 at Colony Elementary School- Screenings on these dates and at this location are for students who reside in the Colony and London school districts—Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.
Individuals who arrive without an appointment will be screened if time allows in the schedule. Screenings will be conducted throughout the school year if screening is not completed in the Spring.
All participants should bring the following items with them to their appointment:
Current proof of income for the household of children who will be 4 before August 1, 2022. (Current Pay Stubs, 2021 W2 or 2021 tax returns will be accepted)
Current proof of residence (Electric or water bill in your name)
An up-to-date immunization certificate (on latest Kentucky Form with an expiration date)
A current physical exam on the current Kentucky Form.
The Child’s Certified Birth Certificate (issued by the state where born)
A current vision exam on the current Kentucky Form (conducted by an eye doctor)
