Prizes set for participation in the Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade 

The City of London’s Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade and Festivities will be held Friday. The parade will begin at 7 p.m.
“Christmas at the Movies: Part III” is the theme for 2021. Select your favorite movie, TV show, book, or classic Christmas story and decorate accordingly. Have fun, get creative, and remember the more lights the merrier.
Thanks to the sponsorship of Mayor Troy Rudder and the London City Council, three lucky winners from a Laurel County school will take home prize money for participating in the parade.
First Place - $1,000; Second Place - $500; Third Place - $250
Any school, team, club, or group sponsored by a Laurel County school is eligible to win. Schools may have as many participants as they wish.
All entries must be classified as floats and do not include participation on firetrucks and emergency vehicles. All entries competing for prize money must stick with theme, “What Christmas Means to Me!” Bands are eligible if a float is included with band participation.
Entries will be judged by three out of town judges. Winners will be announced the week following the event. Mayor Rudder will present the winners with trophy and check before Christmas break.
Other organizations will also be recognized for their efforts. Plaques will be presented for Best Business Participation, Best Church Participation and Best Decorated Tractor, Firetruck, Golf cart/ATV, and First Responders.
Best Church/Youth Group winner will receive a party at Finley’s Fun Center.
Entries will be judged and given a score of 1-10 on the following criteria: 50 Points possible; Theme- does the float adhere to the theme in some way? Appearance in Parade - What looks good sitting still, may not look good moving down the street. Remember to give that a thought. Originality - Think big and outside the box! Level of Difficulty - We want everyone to participate no matter how easy or difficult it was to build, but points will be granted for the amount of work applied. Use of lighting - Remember this is a nighttime parade. The more lights the better.
