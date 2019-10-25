PRODUCING A CAREER: London native takes love for film to next level

London native Matthew Williams began filming videos in high school as a hobby with his friends and over time it has evolved to a career of producing films that have been shown in film festivals as well as teaching college students about film.
Still relatively new to Kentucky’s independent film scene, Williams says he started writing at a young age.
“I’ve always written stories and felt like I was creative," he said. "When I was in middle school, most of my writing was ‘Star Wars’ fan-fiction. Over time it evolved into something else.
“I’ve always liked film, but I didn’t think it was plausible," he added. "In high school I did a lot of making videos with my friends and stuff. Of course, this is pre-YouTube, so we didn’t do anything with [what we filmed].”
Williams can’t pinpoint the moment he fell in love with film, but says he remembers always loving it.
“I remember, of course I was too young to be watching it, but I would watch 'Deadwood' in secret. It made me want to do TV, but it turned into film,” he said.
Williams originally attended college wanting to major in music. He eventually graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a degree in journalism. It was there Williams filmed “President’s Day Massacre.”
“It’s the plot of 'Halloween', except the killer is dressed up like George Washington,” explained Williams. “It was basically a parody of 'Halloween'.”
Williams says the movie has a tongue in cheek tone with features like an intermission and a part in the movie makes the audience think the film has messed up.
“It’s campy,” described Williams. “My mindset was if I make a movie and it sucks, then I made a bad movie, but if I make a movie that looks like it's supposed to suck and it sucks, then I can say it was supposed to.”
Williams says the film took over a year to complete and was filmed in London, Richmond, Lexington and Williamsburg.
“There were like 20-25 cast members and the crew was me. I held the camera and put a mic on top of it. Every now and then I’d have somebody help out with some grunt work, but for the most part I was the crew," he said. "It took us forever to film, because we were still in school. We only filmed on weekends and not every weekend. Sometimes people just didn’t feel like filming some weekends.”
Williams then entered “President’s Day Massacre” into the Scarefest Film Festival in Lexington. Williams admitted that he never thought the film would actually be selected by the festival’s committee.
It was there Williams met Lexington-based filmmaker and producer, PJ Starks. Starks saw the film and reached out to Williams about any future projects he may be working on. Williams told Starks about his newest project “Maniac Farmer.”
William started filming “Maniac Farmer” in April 2017 and finished in August 2017. “Maniac Farmer” premiered in March 2018. Williams entered the film in multiple festivals.
“I entered it in a bunch of them," he said. "It was in Scarefest, it was in one in Gatlinburg and some that I didn’t even go to because they were so far away.”
Starks helped Williams by having the former drummer of rock band Evanescence, Rocky Gray, provide the film’s music.
“[Starks] wanted to help produce it, but by the time he came on board, I was kind of done with it already, but I was like ‘well I still need music.’ He said he would help me find somebody. I didn’t expect somebody like that,” he said.
The idea for “Maniac Farmer” actually began as a gag Williams admits. In “President’s Day Massacre” Williams included fake trailers before the movie begins. “Maniac Farmer” is based off of one of those trailers.
The film shows a group of street punks, led by the murderous Blasphemous Rex, meet their match when they choose to terrorize a seemingly helpless farmer who ends up turning the tides on the group.
Williams once again filled in for most of the crew roles on the film. He says the cast of the film was people he already knew from working on other projects.
After “Maniac Farmer,” Williams says he worked in a few jobs, working at a graphic design studio for a few months and working at Corbin High School for a few months. He was then offered a job at Bluegrass Community & Technical College in Lexington teaching film.
In March he taught a bootcamp where the goal was to give his students film experience. His class filmed the movie “Night of the First Day” over spring break in Frankfort.
“It was a western," he said. "We filmed mostly at night, and it was really cold, but it was fun. It’s still being edited, because we had some trouble with sound. You can hear trains, planes and traffic in the background.”
Williams says he is in the beginning process of his next film. “Charmless” is based loosely on a true story, Williams says the film follows a shy, and timid protagonist who by happenstance meets a girl who becomes his stalker.
“It’s a dark comedy” explained Williams, “It’s kind of like ‘Fargo’ or something.”
Williams and his crew are scheduled to begin shooting the movie soon in Lexington, Willmore and Georgetown.
He plans to enter it into film festivals, but admits it will be more of a challenge.
“Horror as a genre has a very loyal fan base, so it was kind of easy to get a horror movie into film festivals and distribution," he said. "Whereas, ‘Charmless’ is a quirky, kind of darker comedy I feel like it’ll be harder to sell. It will be made better though, better camera, better sound equipment, stuff like that.”
Williams has started his own videography and production company Will Co. Films. Through his company Williams has filmed two music videos for local band Wrong Party. He’s filmed political advertisements for local politicians and a few weddings which he dislikes, saying, “I’ve vowed against them.”
Williams is aiming to build his portfolio in hopes of building Will Co. Films into a Lexington- or Louisville-based production company.
“We can do music videos, commercial videos and things like that to make money to fund the fun things like movies,” he said.
Williams said he’s influenced by filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, the Coen Brothers, Martin Scorsese, Edgar Wright, and Taika Waititi just to name a few.
“With ‘Presidents Day’ and some of the earlier stuff I was always trying to replicate somebody, but with ‘Maniac Farmer’ and newer stuff I’m not," he said. "I’m starting to learn what my style is. I’m starting to notice things that I do from film to film.”
One example Williams pointed out is having his characters stare directly into the camera.
Williams said he is finding that most of his films have a humorous tone.
“With ‘Maniac Farmer’ if you look on Amazon, it’s billed as a comedy. I don’t consider it a comedy, but it is funny," he said. "Even now with ‘Charmless’ I didn’t set out for it to be funny, but through my writing, it kind of became one.”
Maniac Farmer is available on Amazon Prime, and can be ordered online. Williams also has a YouTube channel called Will Co. Films where he posts his movie trailers and still has some of his earlier skits.
