Professional disc golf tournament in London has full field

Entries for the second professional disc golf tournament held in London are maxed out, echoing the increasing popularity of the sport in the region and the top-rated design of the course.
About 90 disc golfers are scheduled to participate in the second “Throw Down at the Branch,” to be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at Whitley Branch Veterans Park. The event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association and sponsored by City of London Tourism through its Parks and Recreation Department.
Due to the logistics of holding such a large tournament, Whitley Branch will be closed to the public on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“We’re excited about the turnout and being able to have a two-round tournament and using the entire park,” said Jordan Infield, a PDGA member who designed the course at Whitley Branch and is coordinating The Throw Down. “This is a more typical one-day tournament with everyone starting together. It should be a big spectacle for the park.”
Disc golfers from Ohio, Tennessee and all over Kentucky have registered for the tournament and will compete in classes from professional to novice.
“We’ve had such a new wave of disc golfers from the pandemic last year that we had to add a novice division,” Infield said. “I’m really excited about having a ton of new players experience the tournament.”
Enthusiasm for the event is high among disc golfers, due to the popularity of the Whitley Branch course, the competition and the amenities provided by sponsors.
“Every amateur player gets a disc golf backpack for just signing up, which is basically unheard of for a tournament this size,” Infield said. “Of course we will have cash payouts for the pros, disc golf prizes for the amateurs and a T-shirt for everyone.”
In its two-year existence, the 18-hole course at Whitley Branch has drawn raves from disc golfers because of its playability and accessibility. The front nine holes are mostly flat, which helps inexperienced players, while the back nine features scenic elevation changes that can challenge the best golfers. It is rated by players consistently as one of the best in the state.
With the course as a catalyst, the popularity of disc golf has exploded in the region. Infield said the local group on Facebook (East Kentucky Disc Golf Players Page) has doubled to about 400 members in the last year and a half.
“We continue to improve Whitley Branch,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of local businesses stepping up to sponsor. We’ve added five more permanent baskets to the course and put their logos on them. The city has helped us out as well by building a footbridge in another area of the park.”
A large tournament bringing tourist dollars into London was one of the goals of installing the disc golf course at Whitley Branch.
“It’s a great tourism event for the city,” said Parks and Recreation Director Mackey Williams. “We’ve had 35-50 people playing every day recently to get ready for the tournament, so it’s just more than a one-day event. It brings in a lot of people. I talked to some guys from Western Kentucky and they’d been down here three times this month. The park is doing its job for sure.”
