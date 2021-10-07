Two properties considered "blighted" and a potential lawsuit were the issues addressed during an executive session of the London City Council on Monday night.
And city council members took action on all three.
The first property surrounds the old building at the corner of West Fifth Street and Falls Street, currently owned by Bruce Lominac. The three-story structure has sat vacant for many years, thus creating concern for residents and city leaders for the past several years.
The property has been before city boards for its dilapidated condition that includes trash, broken windows and doors. Lominac appeared before the council over a year ago to dispute the city's claims that the property is neglected and told council members he was renovating and repairing the structure.
However, the building remains with broken doors and windows and, from outward appearances, has shown no improvement since that time.
"It's gone on long enough," said councilman Daniel Carmack. "He's (Lominac) had every chance to improve the property and we've not seen anything improved."
That sentiment was backed by other council members as well.
Through Monday's actions, the city will now proceed with legal action against Lominac and the property, although Carmack said he was unsure of how those proceedings will progress. However, the city can condemn the property and take ownership if the situation cannot be resolved otherwise.
Another property addressed during the executive session was that of the Rowland Moore Estate. Moore operated a paint store on East Fourth Street for many years but after its closing, the building fell into disrepair. The property came under review by city leaders but was eventually torn down and the property sold.
The issue now is the use of city dumpsters to dispose of the materials - with no payment on that disposal of garbage. Once cleaned up, the property was sold to a church whose property adjoined Moore's, with that area now being used as additional parking area for church services.
Another issue addressed during the special session was a potential lawsuit against the Bowling Family singing group. The Bowling Family hosted a three-day music festival/talent audition for the past several years in May. In 2020, the plans to host the event was planned as usual - until COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellations of nearly all public events. The Bowling Family was issued a check for $45,000 - the full fee - from the city tourism funds in January 2020, but agreed to postpone that event until May of 2021.
Since that time, the Bowling Family group has since split up, leaving the city holding the bag for $45,000 payment. In June, the city tourism commission voted in an executive session to pursue legal action against the group in hopes of retrieving the money paid in advance. But with the city tourism falling under the city government, the situation was sent to the London City Council, which approved pursuing litigation in their July meeting. However, no lawsuit has yet been filed.
Council member Kelly Smith Greene has been pushing for action on the issue, having requested the item be included on the agenda for the past two meetings. With the city tourism complying with the Special Purpose Government Entity laws, the city tourism can now take legal action against unfulfilled contracts and/or agreements whereas before, they had to take action through the city council.
Greene said the issue should now fall under the jurisdiction of the city tourism, since the funds to pay the Bowling Family came from their revenues, not the city government's funding.
