Laurel County will be split into six House of Representatives districts, rather than the five that now define the county, under the latest re-districting plan.
According to the map, Laurel’s representative areas remain mostly the same areas with the exception being the addition of a northwestern section that joins Rockcastle and part of northwestern Pulaski County to form the 71st District. The 82nd District envelopes all of Whitley County and a small southern section of Laurel, while the 86th District will put the eastern section of Laurel County with all of Knox County. The 90th District will include the central section of eastern Laurel County with Clay and Leslie counties. The 85th District includes a large portion of eastern and central Pulaski County and the western section of Laurel along KY 80 and KY 192.
The Senate map puts Laurel back into the 21st District but re-groups the 21st District from Laurel, Estill, Jackson, Menifee and Powell counties into a new 21st District comprised of Laurel, Rockcastle, Lincoln and Casey counties. Currently the Senate seat is filled by London attorney and Laurel native, Brandon Storm.
The 5th Congressional District will also see some changes under the latest proposal by Kentucky legislators. The 5th District, represented by Harold "Hal" Rogers, will add part of Bath County, part of Carter County, as well as all of Boyd and Elliott counties. This is due to a shift of population in eastern Kentucky, requiring the 5th Congressional District to expand to maintain the necessary population.
Re-districting is done every 10 years and usually the year after the completion of the 10-year Census. It is a mandatory function in order to properly delegate representation of the state's population that is spread among 120 counties.
