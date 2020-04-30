Protect the children in our community by knowing the signs of child abuse

You may have noticed the blue bows and pinwheels around downtown London. The violence prevention coordinators at Saint Joseph London have placed those ribbons in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month for April. The goal is to raise awareness of child abuse and to encourage our community to learn more about the signs of child abuse.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1 in 7 children have been abused and/or neglected within the past year, but this is likely an underestimate, with actual numbers expected to be much higher. This troubling statistic is a reality in Kentucky, where we continue to lead the nation in child abuse and neglect, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are four different types of child abuse – physical, sexual, emotional and neglect – and all have distinct signs. Physical abuse is when someone physically injures a child or threatens a child’s well-being by placing him or her in physical danger. The most common sign of physical abuse is bruising, specifically bruising found on softer areas, like the cheeks, ears, neck or trunk of the body. Other signs include unexplainable burns, injury marks that have a pattern, or unaddressed medical and dental issues.
Sexual abuse refers to forcing a child to take part in any type of sexual activity. This doesn’t solely refer to physical contact, but also includes showing children pornographic pictures or videos and/or sending inappropriate sexual messages to a minor. Signs of sexual abuse can include knowledge of sexual activity beyond what is appropriate for a specific age group, bruising or bleeding around the genitals and/or avoiding a specific person or location.
Emotional abuse is defined as behaviors that are harmful to a child’s emotional well-being. These behaviors can range from name calling and making threats to rejection and withholding love. Often this abuse results in delayed emotional development, social withdrawal and a desperate need for affection.
Lastly, neglect occurs when an adult has not adequately provided for a child. The adult often fails to provide proper nourishment, shelter, supervision or other necessities. Signs of neglect in children may include poor growth patterns (i.e. weight gain), poor hygiene, saving food for later, lower-than-average school attendance, or unaddressed medical, dental or psychological issues.
During Child Abuse Awareness Month, it’s important that we all help bring light to this issue that has impacted so many Kentucky children. If you think a child in your community is being abused, do not wait to seek help. Contact the Kentucky Child Abuse Hotline at 877.597.2331 (877.KYSAFE1) or 800.752.6200 and help be the voice for our youngest community members.
