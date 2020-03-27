Her background in the health care field inspired a Laurel woman to help those in need.
Wanda Fields worked 28 years in the respiratory therapy field before retiring in January 2019, but when the coronavirus evolved and news spread that masks were in dire need by first responders, Fields put her prior seamstress abilities to work to help people in need.
"When I heard the news broadcasts that there were shortages of masks, it touched my heart," she said. "There are people there that I love and my heart goes out to them."
So she began pulling out the extra fabric she had stored at home and thus, The Psalms 91 Project began.
"I chose Psalms 91 because it is relevant to what we're going through today," she added. "I'm hoping that people will see that and will pick up their Bible and read it. That Psalms talks about how no plague will harm us."
Fields is well versed with those diseases and disorders that affect the population - not just from her experience as a certified respiratory therapist but from her own personal battle.
"I had cancer in 2012. My daughter was pregnant and I was wondering if I'd even get to see my grandson," she said. "He's 7 years old now."
So she continues to share her talents and concern to others through making masks during this difficult time. She said she averages making 20 masks a day. The first batch was delivered to Saint Joseph London's respiratory department - to the staff with whom she has worked for so many years.
Fields also contacted Paula Philpot who operates The Farmhouse where women once gathered to make quilts. Fields said Philpot then contacted people in that group to help and that they have donated 85 masks thus far. The Farmhouse ladies include Philpot, Linda Amburgey, Pam Muster, Sandra Carpenter, Freda Ramey, Jenny Mullins, Marge Stefanick and Debbie Taylor.
Fields isn't particular where her masks are used - she has sent 10 masks to a Louisville facility, a local pharmacy contacted her on Tuesday and she delivered 20 there on Wednesday. When she hears of a need, she jumps to the forefront to assist those health care workers who are facing the COVID dilemma without adequate supplies.
But despite her best efforts, Fields finds herself running short of supplies herself.
"I have tons and tons of fabric, but elastic is the only thing I'm having trouble finding," she explained. "But if I run out of elastic, I will use ribbon so the people using the masks can tie them on."
Fields is also using some creativity in her efforts to help.
"There are a lot of men out there so I'm making masks with different designs with camouflage, materials with footballs and things like that," she said.
Fields said she isn't charging for the masks, as she feels that is one thing she can do to assist in this time of dire need.
"I'm doing what I feel God is wanting me to do," she said.
