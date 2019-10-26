Public auction of surplus and confiscated items set for Oct. 28  

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will conduct its fall public auction of surplus and confiscated items Oct. 28 at department headquarters in Frankfort.
Surplus auction items include four-wheel-drive Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge trucks, Yamaha all-terrain vehicles, ATV trailers, Boston Whaler boats with Mercury motors, aluminum canoes, jon boats and more. Bidding on surplus items is open to everyone.
Confiscated auction items include shotguns, rifles, pistols, bows, hunting equipment and more. Firearm brands being offered for sale include Remington, Benelli, Ruger, Winchester, Marlin, Weatherby and more. Under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items.
Detailed sale information and a list of all items to be offered at auction is available online at the surplus auction section of the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. All items are sold as is.
Viewing begins at 8 a.m. (Eastern), with bidding to begin at 10 a.m. The auction will be near the Salato Wildlife Education Center, which is on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus at 1 Sportsman’s Lane. Visitors may find the headquarters complex off U.S. 60 in Frankfort, approximately 1 ½ miles west of the intersection with U.S. 127. A bronze deer statue marks the entrance.
