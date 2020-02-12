On Saturday morning, the Laurel County Public Library auditorium was packed to the brim with books, vinyl and other collectibles, every item for sale. Doors opened at 10 a.m., welcoming an excitable group of readers and collectors.
Shoppers could expect to find vintage vinyl, cookbooks and novels. Rare first editions of novels from the likes of Cormac McCarthy, Kurt Vonnegut and Tennessee Williams were among the items up for sale. “Star Wars”, “Star Trek”, and “Doctor Who” collectibles shared space with commemorative plates and a wide bevy of other items of historical interest. Some of the pieces in the sale could be dated back to the 1800s.
Caroline Smith from Jackson County came out of the sale with a stack of vinyl discs ranging from “Star Trek” soundtracks to Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” broadcast. She also took home a wide swath of classic literature from Agatha Christie to Shakespeare. Smith saw an advertisement for the sale on social media.
“Star Trek albums. That’s why I came. I collect all things Star Trek,” she said.
The Vintage and Collectibles Sale was the second organized by the Laurel County Public Library and Friends of the Laurel County Public Library. Due to donations from the public, sales like this one are able to be held. Susan Fawbush, an adults programs and outreach coordinator for library elaborated on the process.
“We’re very fortunate to receive a lot of donations from the public that fall into this category, either vintage books or collectible items,” she said.
Fawbush clarified the difference between types of donations they receive. With some classified for sales like the one held Saturday and others for much larger and general book sales later in the year.
Teresa Gibbs, president of the Friends of the Laurel County Public Library, a non-profit organization that organizes fundraisers for the Laurel County Library, spoke at length about what went into setting up the sale.
“We had all these wonderful donations come in from all over. Then we begin the process of pricing, cleaning, storing and preparing for the sale. We started working on this last February for this sale today. I’m so thankful for everyone that’s here to love these old books and collectibles,” she said.
