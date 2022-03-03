Future uses of the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds will be discussed at a planning workshop on Tuesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Kentucky Farm Bureau building at the fairgrounds.
All stakeholders and potential users of the fairgrounds are asked to attend and give their input. Each group will be recognized and given the opportunity to identify areas and concepts for future use of the property.
The public meeting and workshop is part of a Master Plan being developed for the fairgrounds by the City of London Tourism, which leases and operates the facility.
Darren Henson with Design Farm South will moderate the listening session on March 15. Henson, who designed Town Center Park in downtown London, has been contracted to formulate the Master Plan, along with local input.
Ways to use the fairgrounds for the best public benefit have been discussed since the Kentucky State Parks donated the property to the City of London in 2019. At that time, the tourism commission took over the operation of the fairgrounds and the nearby Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.
The commission wants to make the fairgrounds a modern, multi-use facility to benefit lots of different user groups.
Timeworn structures and dangerous bleachers have been removed from the fairgrounds' property. In its current condition, it is a “blank slate” awaiting the 5-year master plan for the development of the property.
The fairgrounds are located at 1855 State HWY 229.
