Spring has arrived and while many people focus on outside activities, the evenings offer an opportunity to enhance knowledge and education through reading.
To promote that goal, the Laurel County Public Library is hosting its annual Book Sale this week. The sale begins on Friday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gently used books, audio books, DVDs, graphic novels and other items will be available for purchase. Selections for adults, teens, tweens and children will be available.
On Saturday, March 26, the Friends of the Laurel County Library will offer Bag Day, in which patrons will purchase a bag for $3 and fill it with all the book sale items they can. More than one bag can be purchased, giving additional opportunities for readers, movie watchers and collectors.
The Laurel County Public Library is located at 120 College Park Drive, just off the KY 192 Bypass. For more information, call them at (606) 864-5759.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.