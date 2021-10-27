It is no secret that libraries encourage reading.
And the Laurel County Public Library incorporated that skill into a holiday gesture with their "Trick or Read" event on Thursday evening.
With many in-person activities cancelled due to the pandemic, the local library has stepped outside the box - and their building - to host drive-thru events. On Thursday, staff and volunteers handed out treats and booklets to children as they passed around the library loop in vehicles.
Decorated with spiders, pumpkins, scarecrows, bats and more, the loop around the College Park campus where the library sits proudly in front of Somerset Community College's Laurel campus, participants were smiling happily as they waited in line for their special treats. The Laurel library has hosted numerous events in this manner, using the usual holidays to touch base with the community as many businesses were restricted to visitors, Easter, Halloween and Christmas have offered drive-thru events that brought out hundreds, with the events growing each time.
