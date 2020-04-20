Quality Inn offering free rooms for healthcare workers

Despite a severe lack of business and despite that he is operating his business at a loss - a local hotel owner is doing his part to support healthcare workers in the area.
Sohail Khan, owner of the Quality Inn in London and Mt. Vernon, is offering healthcare workers free hotel rooms as they deal with working long hours, long driving times and threats of exposing themselves and their families to the COVID-19 virus.
"I feel bad for our healthcare workers. We are having a hard time in our nation right now," he said. "These are the people who are saving our lives and I wanted to contribute."
Khan said he had heard about nurses, doctors and other medical staff who have been working 10 to 12 hours, then having to drive long distances and have limited time to rest before returning to work.
"The doctors and nurses may be concerned about exposing their families to this disease, so I wanted to offer them a place to stay where they can get a shower and some rest," he added. "They can stay here one night, two nights, three nights. I just want to help my community."
In a letter to officials at Saint Joseph London, Khan said: "Because you are so important in this time of need, we feel it is our duty to take care of you and your employees by offering free accommodations to the healthcare workers at your hospital.
"We know you all work long hours and need to rest and we want to be there for you as you have been there for us. We are offering complimentary accommodations at both the Mount Vernon, KY and London, KY Quality Inns from Choice Hotels."
The lack of events and travel restrictions have been hard on the hotel business and Khan's facilities are no exception. Although he said he is currently using his personal money to keep his hotels open, he said providing some relief to those front line workers is imperative to everyone doing their fair share during this dark time in the nation's and the world's history.
"Money is not an issue," he said. "We all need to pull together and fight this horrible, horrible thing. Giving the doctors and nurses and other staff a place to rest is my contribution."
"I have employees who need to pay their bills and have food for their families so I'm staying open," he said. "I'm not making any money but I don't want to put my employees out of a job. This is a terrible time in our country and our world. People's lives have been destroyed financially, physically and emotionally. I hear of people being on drugs because of depression, of suicide and other problems. I just wanted to do something good."
Khan said his hotels are open to healthcare workers at both Saint Joseph London and Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
"I believe in this because there's so much negativity and I want to motivate others to do their part to help," he said. "I'm not doing this for money or publicity, I just want healthcare workers to know they can come to our hotels. We're already short on healthcare workers and they need to be able to rest."
He added that he wanted to set a good example for others during this time.
"I think the Governor and President Trump are doing a wonderful job and I think this is a time when you see the character of our nation," he added. "We are a tough and great nation and we will stick together and fight this together."
