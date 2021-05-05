There's plenty of meat being raised in Kentucky - beef, chicken, sheep and pork to name a few.
But getting it processed is putting farmers in dire positions due to the lack of USDA approved meat processing plants across the state.
That issue was one of several concerns voiced by farmers and residents during a round-table visit by Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles last week.
Glenn Williams, agriculture agent with the Laurel County Extension Service, said many farmers have problems getting their product from the farm to the tables. To further complicate that effort, there are a limited number of USDA-approved processing facilities across the state. Williams pointed out that the USDA restrictions are many and some potential processing plants can't afford the costs to meet that approval.
Glenn Calebs, who farms beef cattle and other products, is well versed on the issues himself.
"We could sell a lot more freezer beef if we could increase the processing plants," he said.
That was seconded by David Westerfield, who farms beef cattle after his duties as county judge executive. Westerfield said he has 125 head of cattle - 65 of which he hopes to market this fall.
"I feed my cattle grain. If people here could buy our meat, they'd never buy any other kind," he added. "If the USDA would approve more slaughter houses in Kentucky, we could supply the meat."
But beef isn't the only product - chicken is also in high demand. Another person attending Wednesday's meeting said the restaurant industry is hard-hit by the pandemic, enhanced unemployment and stimulus money. But even further, the restaurant industry needs skilled workers - bringing up the need of more culinary schools throughout Kentucky.
Quarles mentioned Sullivan University, which is recognized as one of the best culinary schools in America, as one route to ensure career readiness. Somerset Community College's Laurel Campus also offers culinary classes as well as the Laurel County School District's Center for Innovation.
Lamb production is another venue for Kentucky farmers, with another man stating that lamb production is on the increase, especially in eastern Kentucky. Lambs are sheep that are under one year old, while mutton is the meat produced from sheep. Lamb meat is moist and more tender than mutton.
"A little known fact - at one time Kentucky was the second largest for sheep production in the nation," he said. "Before Kentucky Fried Chicken, we had Kentucky Spring Lamb. It was served in restaurants in Boston, Philadelphia and New York."
Quarles added that goat and lamb production is growing in the state and pastures on mountain tops reclaimed strip mining areas are more common for raising this type of produce.
Ron and Clara Patton operate Wildcat Mountain Cheese, and reported having trouble finding workers - a problem that many businesses of all types are currently facing. The Pattons, in fact, are the last operating dairy farm in southeast Kentucky and are seeking ways to remain open while the demand for products increases.
Rhonda Cornett with Cornett's Fresh Farm is also a farmer and markets the family's produce at her market. She suggested using immigrant workers to compensate for the employee shortage. The Cornetts raise hundreds of acres of vegetables each year and pointed out the need for a poultry processing facility where people in the area can process their products and ship them to markets and restaurants. The one facility near Laurel and Pulaski counties operate by appointment only, creating problems for those farmers wishing to do commercial business, Rhonda added.
Stacy Root with the Kentucky Restaurant Workers Association said the shortage of restaurant workers was another avenue that needed to be addressed. The Fresh Start Program, she said, was one way to channel the passions of students about careers in the hospitality industry and that grants were available under the Restaurant Revitalization funding.
Utilizing local businesses can help boost the economy, as London attorney Kay Hensley knows well. Hensley is part owner of Cabin Creek Farms where she and her husband raise horses and rhubarb.
"And I'm a hobby beekeeper," she said, "and practice a little law in my free time!"
Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley was also present for the meeting and said the employee shortage could be met with more training programs for inmates. The Second Chance program is one way to refocus their attention on productive lives with training programs and use that as a "feeder program" to help inmates, once released, have a skill to help them support themselves and their families productively.
But a major component of farming and economy, Quarles said, is re-opening Kentucky's businesses - something that has not yet had a specific date. That, Quarles said, is essential to the state's growth. Another facet of that growth is for the people of Kentucky to buy local products and support their own communities. The business shutdown last year during the COVID-19's height, resulted in many restaurants and businesses having to dispose of stocked supplies. But, the spirit of Kentuckians shone through the darkness, with those products being donated to families, food banks and other entities that strove to assist those suffering during that time.
"People in agriculture take care of families, with 30% increase in Kentucky families needing food banks," he said. "So we need to send a message to Kentuckians - have fun, get out but support your local businesses. That's why we're hosting these Round Tables across Kentucky - we need to listen first and then make decisions. We need a re-opening date. But the best thing we can do is visit local restaurants and Farmers Markets and support our farmers."
