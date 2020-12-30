Like many other organizations, fundraising has been limited or halted this year as the world faced off with a new and deadly virus.
But Forcht Broadcasting teamed with the London Rotary Club for a Radio with Rotary fundraising event last week - and raised over $3,100 over a two-week period.
"This is the first fundraising event the Rotary has had all year," said Travis Shortt, general manager for Forcht Broadcasting and Rotary Club member. "We sold on-air ads or Christmas messages for $50 and read those as many times as possible."
The Radio with Rotary also featured many Rotary Club members, who told of the many community projects that the organization supports throughout the year. The event featured Shortt and Rotary Club President Tina Cook with Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy at 9 a.m., members Garry Conley with Minuteman Press and David Vickers with Edward Jones Investments during the 10 o'clock hour, and Mike Fawbush, retired from New York Life and Travis McQueen with Somerset Community College during the 11 a.m. broadcasts. The day wound down with Rotarians Melissa Conn with Kentucky Highlands Investment and Kathryn Hardman, retired director of Laurel County Adult Education.
"The Rotary Club of London, Ky., exists for the sole purpose of raising funds to support humanitarian causes locally, nationally and around the globe. Everything we do is with the intention of making life better for others," Garry Conley said.
Tina Cook also commented on the fundraising event.
"This project shows what a like-minded group of people can do in a short time. We simply could not have done it without Rotarian Travis Shortt and Terry Harris at SAM 103.9. I am proud of all the things that the London Rotary Club does in our community and I am grateful that our community supports our projects. The bulk of our local fundraising goes directly back into our own community, but our club members also have the opportunity to support global projects which have literally improved the world. Rotary embodies doing good in the world. I am proud to be a part of that."
While the Rotary Club supports polio vaccinations and eradication of polio worldwide as a united fundraising and awareness effort, the local club is involved in many community events as well. The London Rotary Club supports Shriner's Children's Hospitals, the London Rotary Children's Park, Backpack Program, God's Pantry, 4-H, Shop with a Cop, The Red Bud Ride, Camp L.E.A.P., Laurel County Farmer's Market, Saint Joseph Foundation, CASA, The United Way, Somerset Community College, Center for Innovation and Laurel County Public Schools, Laurel County Adult Education, the Optimist Club, Come-Unity Cooperative Care, Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, Tri-County Abuse Council for the Elderly (TRACE), and the School Dictionary Project. They also provide college scholarships to graduating seniors each year.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the club from meeting as a whole over the past year, member Travis McQueen said the Radio Rotary event was an opportunity to meet with members again for a good purpose.
"I think this event was excellent and the season made it more special with the Rotarians," he said. "Being able to see of the the Rotarians for the first time in person at a location since this pandemic began was enjoyable. Travis Shortt (fellow Rotarian) did a great job with the event! I'm so glad to be a member of the London Rotary Club. I think this should be an annual event for Rotary!"
Members Kathryn Hardman, Foundations Chair, and President-elect Melissa Conn both praised the support of the community in the event.
"I think anyone listening would have learned a lot about the Rotary Club of London," she said. "Once again, the community supported us as they bought ads, which in turn, allows us to do more good work in the community. Thanks to those who bought ads and to SAM 103.9. We found a creative way to move forward in the pandemic. I look forward to doing it again."
Conn added, "Sometimes good things come from challenges. We did Radio with Rotary Day because all of our regular events have been cancelled this year, but I hope it becomes a regular thing. Many thanks to SAM 103.9, my fellow Rotarians and especially to everyone who bought ads, listened and watched."
