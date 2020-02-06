Heavy rainfall over the past week has caused flooding problems for many areas of southeastern Kentucky. Several neighboring counties have cancelled school and other events due to the threat of flooding.
Low lying areas in Laurel County also show high water while the streams and creeks flow rapidly along their banks. Many roadways are serving as drainage areas for the overflow of rain throughout the county, and motorists should use caution while driving.
Roadways where water is across the road can be extremely dangerous and motorists are always urged to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" in those situations.
A sharp temperature drop overnight Thursday have predictions of possible snow accumulation on Friday, causing further concerns about slick roadways and areas where the standing water could have ice.
